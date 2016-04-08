Community prevention efforts need more support

http://www.virwc.org.au/
Published 8 April 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 4:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
The Victorian Immigrant and Refugee Womens Coalition (VIRWC) welcomes the Royal Commission into Family Violence report. VIRWC hopes to see more CALD community organisations involved in community prevention efforts and be able to partner with the Victorian Labor Government and relevant stakeholders in the implementation of family violence reforms. VIRWCs Executive Director Melba Marginson tells us more Image: Melba Marginson with Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek and women from VIRWC during a forum in March (Alessandra Prunotto)
