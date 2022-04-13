SBS Filipino

Community sector details key policy demands for people on low incomes

Federal Election, Income Support payments Filipino News

Among the demands are for the incoming government to permanently raise the rate of JobSeeker and other income support payments Source: AAP

Published 13 April 2022 at 2:01pm, updated 20 April 2022 at 2:51pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The Australian Council of Social Service and other community sector groups have outlined their key election policy demands to improve the lives of people on low incomes.

Chief among them is for the next federal government to permanently raise the rate of JobSeeker, and other income support payments like Youth Allowance.

Highlights 

  • The JobSeeker base rate is currently around $46 a day.
  • Advocacy group Everybody's Home is calling on the incoming government to pledge to build 25,000 social housing properties a year 
  • Self-determination for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is another key area community groups are demanding improvements.
 

 

