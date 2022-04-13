Community sector details key policy demands for people on low incomes

Chief among them is for the next federal government to permanently raise the rate of JobSeeker, and other income support payments like Youth Allowance.
- The JobSeeker base rate is currently around $46 a day.
- Advocacy group Everybody's Home is calling on the incoming government to pledge to build 25,000 social housing properties a year
- Self-determination for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is another key area community groups are demanding improvements.
