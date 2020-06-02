Commuters face uncertainty as public transport in Cebu operates at limited capacity

Public Unility Jeepney Source: AAP
Published 2 June 2020 at 1:50pm, updated 2 June 2020 at 2:37pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After more than two months being subjected to the Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ, Cebu City commuters are concerned about returning to work as public transport resumes their operations in limited capacity.
Published 2 June 2020 at 1:50pm, updated 2 June 2020 at 2:37pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share