Company tax cuts a win for 800,000 firms: PM

The federal government has passed legislation to secure $24B-worth of company tax cuts for small and medium-sized businesses. Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Minister for Finance Senator Mathias Cormann (AAP)
Published 3 April 2017 at 1:46pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
The move will see the company tax rate lowered from 30 to 25 per cent for businesses with an annual turnover up to $50M.
Business groups have welcomed the measure, but the Labor and Greens parties have criticised the deal.