Compassion helping end the cycle of poverty

Image: Fr Ronald Anthony P. Timoner, also known as Fr Tonette with Caritas Australia's Sister Margaret Fyfe at SBS Studio, Federation Square Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
Published 17 March 2017 at 4:31pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 5:10pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Helping communities through long term development programs. Caritas Australia's Project Compassion has helped communities in the Diocese of Daet become self sufficient and provide pathways to a better future. Fr Ronald Anthony P. Timoner, Executive Director for Socio-Pastoral Action Centre Foundation, Inc shares their journey.
