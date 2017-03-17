Compassion helping end the cycle of poverty

SBS Filipino

Published 17 March 2017 at 4:31pm, updated 17 March 2017 at 5:10pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Helping communities through long term development programs. Caritas Australia's Project Compassion has helped communities in the Diocese of Daet become self sufficient and provide pathways to a better future. Fr Ronald Anthony P. Timoner, Executive Director for Socio-Pastoral Action Centre Foundation, Inc shares their journey.

 Image: Fr Ronald Anthony P. Timoner, also known as Fr Tonette with Caritas Australia's Sister Margaret Fyfe at SBS Studio, Federation Square Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

