Concern over adult vaccination rates in migrant, refugee, Indigenous communities

Image: Kevin Condon (supplied)
Published 29 March 2017 at 4:36pm, updated 29 March 2017 at 4:43pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Health researchers are calling for greater efforts to close the gap on adult vaccinations amongst the migrant, refugee and Indigenous Australian population. A new report says up to 3.8 million Australian adults are missing out on free vaccinations each year, putting them at risk of preventable infections.
