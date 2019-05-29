Concern over growth in unsafe sex

It also showed that young heterosexual men with many casual partners are the least likely to get checked for sexually-transmissable diseases.
Published 30 May 2019 at 9:49am, updated 30 May 2019 at 9:55am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Researchers have called for better-targeted health education programs with a new study finding many young Australians are having sex without condoms.
