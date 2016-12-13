SBS Filipino

Concern over Kamini in South Asian stores in Australia

SBS Filipino

Kamini tbalets

Source: SBS Photo

Published 13 December 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:26am
By Manpreet K Singh, Shamsher Kainth
Presented by Ronald Manila
An eight-month SBS investigation has revealed Australian consumers are being exposed to dangerous drugs promoted as "herbal remedies." Image: Kamini tablets (SBS)

Illegally supplied tobacco and handmade tablets containing banned opiates are being imported undetected into Australia.

 

The investigation reveals just how easily the goods can be obtained

 

