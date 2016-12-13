Concern over Kamini in South Asian stores in Australia

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Concern over Kamini in South Asian stores in AustraliaPlay06:31SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: SBS PhotoGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.98MB)Published 13 December 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:26amBy Manpreet K Singh, Shamsher KainthPresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages An eight-month SBS investigation has revealed Australian consumers are being exposed to dangerous drugs promoted as "herbal remedies." Image: Kamini tablets (SBS)Published 13 December 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:26amBy Manpreet K Singh, Shamsher KainthPresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesIllegally supplied tobacco and handmade tablets containing banned opiates are being imported undetected into Australia. The investigation reveals just how easily the goods can be obtained ShareLatest podcast episodesFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January