Concern over number of people with interest only mortgages

That's despite a regulator push for a cap, and it comes off the back of rising household debt and slow income growth.
ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliot Source: AAP
Published 16 October 2017 at 10:59am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:25am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Marija Zivic
Presented by Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Consumer groups have expressed concern after banking giant Westpac revealed half of its customers with mortgages are still paying interest-only on their loans. Image: ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliot (AAP)
Published 16 October 2017 at 10:59am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:25am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Marija Zivic
Presented by Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share