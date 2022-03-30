Concerns 2022 Budget offers short-term fixes not real solutions

The Australian Council of Social Services says the Budget needs permanent solutions, not a temporary fix.





The Greens say the Budget has failed to tackle the climate, inequality and housing crises.





Council on the Ageing Australia has welcomed the cost of living relief for older Australians but is disappointed by the absence of oral and dental health programs aimed at older Australians





Many welcomed the further $1.3 billion in women's safety under the next National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022-23.





