Concerns 2022 Budget offers short-term fixes not real solutions

The 2022-2023 Budget

The Morrison government has revealed a temporary package to ease cost of living pressures and provide relief. Source: AAP

Published 30 March 2022 at 2:51pm, updated 30 March 2022 at 2:54pm
By Arianna Lucente
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has handed down his fourth Budget, setting the stage for the upcoming federal election. Cost of living is high on the agenda, with concerns it could sway voters at the polls.

The Australian Council of Social Services says the Budget needs permanent solutions, not a temporary fix.

The Greens say the Budget has failed to tackle the climate, inequality and housing crises.

Council on the Ageing Australia has welcomed the cost of living relief for older Australians but is disappointed by the absence of oral and dental health programs aimed at older Australians

Many welcomed the further $1.3 billion in women's safety under the next National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022-23.

READ MORE

A budget to ease household budgets: federal government's pre-election spending plan



 

