Concerns about localised high smoking rates

quit smoking campaigns and support for people

'quit smoking campaigns need to be tailored to specific communities' according to a study Source: AAP

Published 5 June 2019 at 1:31pm, updated 5 June 2019 at 3:49pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentinio
Source: SBS
Suburbs on the north coast of Tasmania are some of Australia's worst localities when it comes to the number of smokers. They have attracted the unwanted title when compared to the national average in a new report by Victoria University, as experts also raise concerns about the high rates of smoking in some migrant communities.

