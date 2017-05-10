Concerns Federal Budget could discriminate against migrants, refugees

Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison (AAP)
Published 10 May 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 4:18pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The main organization representing ethnic communities has expressed concern that some measures in the Federal Budget could discriminate against sections of the migrant and refugee population. The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia highlights proposed stricter residency requirements for the age pension, as well as the new foreign worker levy.
Published 10 May 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 4:18pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share