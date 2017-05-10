SBS Filipino

Concerns Federal Budget could discriminate against migrants, refugees



Published 10 May 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 4:18pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS


The main organization representing ethnic communities has expressed concern that some measures in the Federal Budget could discriminate against sections of the migrant and refugee population. The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia highlights proposed stricter residency requirements for the age pension, as well as the new foreign worker levy.

 Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison (AAP)

 

