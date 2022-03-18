SBS Filipino

Concerns flagged over call to reset temporary skilled migration system

A general view of an onion being cut. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire..

Source: AAP

Published 18 March 2022 at 11:08am
By Rayane Tamer
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

Grattan Institute report recommends a new type of worker visa should be granted to higher-paying roles.

Highlights
  • Currently, the federal government decides which occupations are eligible for temporary visa workers through a list of professions that it deems are “in shortage”.
  • The proposed new Temporary Skilled worker visa would see the number of full-time jobs eligible for visas rise from 44 per cent to 66 per cent. It would also make sure temporary sponsorship is reserved for higher-wage jobs, as the report claims Australia is sponsoring too many low-skilled workers.
  • Today more than 50 per cent of sponsored workers now earn less than the average full-time worker, up from 38 per cent in 2005.
Mungkahing pagbabago sa temporary skilled migration, pinangangambahan

18/03/202205:45


