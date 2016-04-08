SBS Filipino

Concerns older migrants disadvantaged by government digital shift

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_485185.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 April 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 1:56pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The main body representing migrants in Australia has expressed concern about the disadvantage elderly people face as more government service move online. It's prompted the Federation of Ethnic Communities Council of Australia (FECCA) to conduct a survey asking people from migrant backgrounds to provide feedback about their use of digital government services and websites.Image: Centrelink sign /AAP

Published 8 April 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 1:56pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January