Concerns older migrants disadvantaged by government digital shift

Published 8 April 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 8 April 2016 at 1:56pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The main body representing migrants in Australia has expressed concern about the disadvantage elderly people face as more government service move online. It's prompted the Federation of Ethnic Communities Council of Australia (FECCA) to conduct a survey asking people from migrant backgrounds to provide feedback about their use of digital government services and websites.Image: Centrelink sign /AAP
