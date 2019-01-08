Condemnation of far-right rallies in Melbourne

Far-right activists protest in Luna Park Source: AAP
Published 8 January 2019 at 1:33pm, updated 8 January 2019 at 10:34pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Political and multicultural leaders have condemned weekend rallies in Melbourne that saw hundreds of far-right and anti-fascist protesters *face off on the St Kilda foreshore
Published 8 January 2019 at 1:33pm, updated 8 January 2019 at 10:34pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share