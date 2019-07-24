Conference focuses on suicide prevention strategies

Ms Gillard was speaking at a national suicide prevention summit, where experts agree steps have been taken in the right direction, but more needs to done.
Source: Abdul Aziz Adam Twitter
Published 25 July 2019 at 7:33am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:10pm
By Gloria Kalache, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The former Prime Minister Julia Gillard says now is the time to tackle Australia's suicide rate.
Published 25 July 2019 at 7:33am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:10pm
By Gloria Kalache, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share