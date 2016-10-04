Conflict between humans and elephants exacerbated by climate change, scientists warn

Among those applauding the latest development are Indian scientists who work with wild Asian elephants.
Published 4 October 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 4 October 2016 at 2:23pm
By Lisa Upton
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A plan by the world's nations to limit climate change is much closer to coming into force after India, on Sunday, ratified the agreement struck in Paris last year. Photo: Asian elephant (SBS)
Published 4 October 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 4 October 2016 at 2:23pm
By Lisa Upton
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share