highlights If you are unable to control your hay fever it can lead to asthma

Identify what triggers your Asthma

Make sure that you use your puffer or Asthma medication properly

Hay fever can trigger Asthma

















'if you are asthmatic, make sure that your Asthma Action Plan is always updated. Always review your Asthma Action Plan' says Dr Sonny Rueda, General Practitioner





