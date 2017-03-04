SBS Filipino

'Cook for Syria': Top chefs raise funds for Syria's children

Sharon Salloum and Kylie Kwong

Sharon Salloum and Kylie Kwong Source: SBS

Published 5 March 2017 at 10:41am
By Sarah Abo
Available in other languages

As Australia welcomes an increased intake of Syrians fleeing the war-torn country, a part of their culture is being celebrated in an unconventional way.

Chefs from almost 100 Australian restaurants are creating culinary dishes with a Syrian twist, in a bid to raise funds and awareness about the plight of Syria's children.

 

 





