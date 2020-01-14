SBS Filipino

Cooler conditions bring reprieve for firefighters

A sign thanking Rural Fire Service (RFS) members at a property at Kurrajong, Monday, January 13, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Published 14 January 2020 at 1:07pm
By Julia Carr Catzel
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Cooler conditions forecast across New South Wales and Victoria this week are expected to give firefighters and communities reprieve.

Available in other languages
