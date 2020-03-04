SBS Filipino

Coronavirus brings a rethink to our everyday lives

Churchgoers receive holy communion into their hands during a Mass celebrated at St Francois Xavier church in Paris

Published 5 March 2020 at 9:51am, updated 5 March 2020 at 10:07am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The spread of the coronavirus is raising great concern in the Australian community, in many and varying spheres of life.

Global problems have very much become local ones, and religious communities could be among those chiefly affected.

