Coronavirus hits hard on WA businesses

Tourists wear protective masks amid coronavirus fears Source: AAP Image/Valeria Ferraro / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 27 February 2020 at 2:02pm, updated 27 February 2020 at 2:46pm
By Cielo Franklin
Coronavirus impacts businesses in Western Australia as many restaurant owners are reporting lesser customers dining out due to fear of contracting the disease.
