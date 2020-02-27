SBS Filipino

Coronavirus hits hard on WA businesses

Published 27 February 2020 at 2:02pm, updated 27 February 2020 at 2:46pm
By Cielo Franklin
Available in other languages

Coronavirus impacts businesses in Western Australia as many restaurant owners are reporting lesser customers dining out due to fear of contracting the disease.

