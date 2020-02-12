Coronavirus is 'Public Enemy Number One', says WHO chief

At the first major conference on fighting the epidemic, the UN health agency said the outbreak poses a global threat that could be worse than terrorism.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO informs the media about the covid-19 virus Source: AAP
Published 12 February 2020 at 4:41pm, updated 12 February 2020 at 4:43pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The World Health Organisation has issued its most severe warning yet about the potential impacts of the deadly coronavirus.
