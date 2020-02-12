SBS Filipino

Coronavirus is 'Public Enemy Number One', says WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO informs the media about the covid-19 virus Source: AAP

Published 12 February 2020 at 4:41pm, updated 12 February 2020 at 4:43pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The World Health Organisation has issued its most severe warning yet about the potential impacts of the deadly coronavirus.

At the first major conference on fighting the epidemic, the UN health agency said the outbreak poses a global threat that could be worse than terrorism.

