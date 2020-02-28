SBS Filipino

Coronavirus pandemic fears: How international students deal

UNSW and Monash University

Coronavirus case confirmed: University of New South Wales and Monash University Source: Vince Salen/ Cristina Lazo

Published 28 February 2020 at 3:15pm, updated 29 February 2020 at 4:26pm
By Cristina Lazo
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On the heels of the government switching into pandemic mode, some international students grapple with various concerns spurred by coronavirus fears. There are those that encountered school delays, while some have incurred unexpected expenses. Listen in.

Incoming Monash University post-graduate student  Jay Villon finds it worrisome that the much- awaited  orientation week has been pushed back to the middle of the semester.

Villon says, he was keen on gathering pertinent information specific to his course at the event. However, the unexpected delays in the academic calendar has prompted him to be resourceful in securing important details  about his respective area of study. 

As for Vince Salen, an international student at the University of New South Wales, the semester may have started on time last February 7th, but there were other concerns he had to contend with. 

