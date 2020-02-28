Coronavirus pandemic fears: How international students deal

Incoming Monash University post-graduate student Jay Villon finds it worrisome that the much- awaited orientation week has been pushed back to the middle of the semester.
Villon says, he was keen on gathering pertinent information specific to his course at the event. However, the unexpected delays in the academic calendar has prompted him to be resourceful in securing important details about his respective area of study.
As for Vince Salen, an international student at the University of New South Wales, the semester may have started on time last February 7th, but there were other concerns he had to contend with.