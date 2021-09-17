SBS Filipino

Coronavirus pandemic has changed work forever: Productivity Commission

Working from home Source: Getty Images

Published 17 September 2021 at 3:09pm
By John Baldock
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

For those people that have begun working more from home, the chances are they'll remain doing so.

Highlights
  • The shift to working from home has more upsides than downsides.
  • The report stresses there are negative sides to working from home, including an impact on mental health.
  • Women are facing extra demands particularly from demands from home schooling and caring.
A new report from the Productivity Commission says before the pandemic, around eight per cent of Australia's workers were working at least part of the time from home and has jumped to around  40 per cent 

 

