Coronavirus pandemic has changed work forever: Productivity Commission

Highlights The shift to working from home has more upsides than downsides.

The report stresses there are negative sides to working from home, including an impact on mental health.

Women are facing extra demands particularly from demands from home schooling and caring.

A new report from the Productivity Commission says before the pandemic, around eight per cent of Australia's workers were working at least part of the time from home and has jumped to around 40 per cent











