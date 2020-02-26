SBS Filipino

Coronavirus puts question mark over Tokyo Olympics

SBS Filipino

Tokyo Olympics

Two people wear masks as they visit the newly opened Japan Olympic Museum Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 February 2020 at 7:57am, updated 27 February 2020 at 8:00am
By John Baldock
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Senior International Olympic Committee Member Dick Pound believes the Coronavirus spread will force organisers of the Tokyo Olympics to make an early call on whether the event should take place.

Published 27 February 2020 at 7:57am, updated 27 February 2020 at 8:00am
By John Baldock
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The latest athletes to be confirmed on the Australian team were announced today in Canberra,  but their nomination for the Olympics may ultimately be in vain.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom