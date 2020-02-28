SBS Filipino

Coronavirus results in racism against hospital staff

Dr Stuart Lewena speaks to media at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

Dr Stuart Lewena speaks to media at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 28 February 2020 at 12:13pm
By Rachel Cary
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital has taken the step of publicly calling out racism, after staff members of Asian appearance started reporting cases of parents not wanting them to treat their child.

