Corporate manager quits her high paying job to be a stay-at-home mumpreneur

Corporate manager Tara Tan was working the standard nine-to-five job for 12 years but then motherhood came in the picture and all of a sudden it changed her priorities.





“My son was only 2 years old at that time and he would say mommy please don’t go to the office. Those little things made me go out and look for options.”





Feeling trapped between the two, she shares that if she were to quit her corporate job, she still wanted to be productive and help out with the family income.





“As a career woman, we are used to being productive and help out with the income. Yes, I want to be a stay-at-home mum but I also want to have something for myself and that’s when I was introduced by a friend to health and nutrition.” Tan family Source: Tara Tan When her husband got a full-time job as a business analyst, Ms Tan quit her full time job and focused on being a stay-at-home mumpreneur.





She admits that the whole process was a stressful period for her, but her son’s joy was a sufficient reason for the change.





“I went through a mild depression because from a corporate manager, I became a work-at-home mum. All of a sudden, I found myself asking is this the right path for me? Should I go back to work? But I saw that my son was happy that I had more time for him." Ms Tara Tan decided to be a mompreneur for her son Source: Tara Tan





A big change

The now certified integrative nutrition health coach, blogger and educator moved to Australia from Singapore with her family in 2015 with hopes of a better future.





“We moved to Australia when I became a mum in 2015."





"We were not permanent residents in Singapore and the cost of living there is expensive. So we decided to move to Australia even with no family at all, just a few friends that we know.”





She shares apart from prioritising time for her son, losing her dad due to cancer convinced her even more to pursue her passion in health and wellness.





“Losing my dad to stage 4 cancer in 2010 was a wake up call for me to really pursue health and wellness because when we lose our health, we lose everything."





On helping other women achieve a balanced and healthy life

Tara shares that with her new found passion, she is able to help women who are struggling to juggle motherhood and career.





“When I started sharing my cooking recipes, people tell me how they were inspired with what I do. So then I thought maybe there's something more that I could do because I know there’s a lot of mums out there that really struggle." Ms Tan is focused on helping people with their health. Source: Tara Tan As a health coach and author of thefitfoodiemommy.com, she adds her ultimate aim is to help people live a healthier life.





"I focus on helping people through food and lifestyle changes. I focus on nutrition, fitness, career and even spirituality. It's a very holistic approach. I run online workshops and meal prep programs."





While women are wired to serve, Ms Tan believes that they must also prioritise self-care to be able to better serve their loved ones.





“Slow down, make time for the right priorities and carve out time for yourself.”





