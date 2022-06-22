SBS Filipino

Cost of living unlikely to ease quickly, says Government

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks to media during a press conference in Logan, Queensland, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AAP Image/Russell Freeman) NO ARCHIVING

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers has warned the government won't tolerate reports some companies could be taking advantage of the market Source: AAP

Published 22 June 2022 at 12:30pm, updated 22 June 2022 at 2:10pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Maridel Martinez
After the extraordinary move by Australia's energy operator to suspend the electricity market last week, AEMO has flagged the suspension could soon be lifted.

Highlights
  • The ACCC will examine whether big power generators have been colluding and if they withdrew supply into the market last week.
  • The government hopes to secure Australia's struggling grid by overhauling the current system with a new Electricity Capacity Mechanism.
  • The government is looking into introducing more renewable energy.
The spot market could be re-instated if certain criteria are met, and there would still be a 24-hour period of monitoring before a decision is made.

READ MORE

Eastern Australia facing energy supply shortages



