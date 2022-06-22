Cost of living unlikely to ease quickly, says Government

Highlights The ACCC will examine whether big power generators have been colluding and if they withdrew supply into the market last week.

The government hopes to secure Australia's struggling grid by overhauling the current system with a new Electricity Capacity Mechanism.

The government is looking into introducing more renewable energy.

The spot market could be re-instated if certain criteria are met, and there would still be a 24-hour period of monitoring before a decision is made.





