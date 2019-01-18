SBS Filipino

Could a less inactive lifestyle help beat osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis

1.2 million Australians are estimated to have osteoporosis Source: SBS

Published 18 January 2019 at 1:06pm, updated 18 January 2019 at 1:09pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Modern lifestyles are increasingly leading us to spend long periods of time sitting - be it at work, watching the TV or driving.

Researchers are to examine if this prolonged physical inactivity is putting us at greater risk of osteoporosis, which makes bones brittle and easy to break.

