Could a new tool for banks improve your chances of getting credit?

On the 1st of July, Australia's big four banks started implementing a system known as "comprehensive credit reporting".

On the 1st of July, Australia’s big four banks started implementing a system known as “comprehensive credit reporting”. Source: AAP

Published 25 September 2019 at 3:02pm, updated 25 September 2019 at 3:08pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
In the wake of the Banking Royal Commission, lenders have tightened restrictions, making mortgages and loans harder to get. But now the big four banks have a new tool to decide how much more debt to give us - comprehensive credit reporting.

