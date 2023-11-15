Could you be eating your way into an early grave?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death globally, and the number of its victims continues to rise, with one identified exacerbating factor being the consumption of junk foods.

Key Points
  • Heart disease can be prevented; diabetes, smoking, and being overweight are causes of heart disease according to studies.
  • Accountant Stella Balagot from Sydney chose not to introduce junk foods to her 2- and 5-year-old children because she wants them to understand that the body should only be given proper nutrition.
  • In the year 2021, there were 20.1 million individuals who died due to cardiovascular disease worldwide, an increase of almost 2 million cases from 2019, which was at 18.6 million.
 Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

