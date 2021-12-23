SBS Filipino

Health expert reminds partygoers to eat moderately this festive season

SBS Filipino

Are you worried about Christmas weight gain?

Are you worried about Christmas weight gain? Source: Peter Dazeley

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 December 2021 at 2:43pm, updated 23 December 2021 at 2:57pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

For Filipinos, celebrating Christmas always calls for a feast. But health expert reminds all partygoers to eat moderately this festive season to avoid lifestyle-related diseases.

Published 23 December 2021 at 2:43pm, updated 23 December 2021 at 2:57pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report, 2 in 3 Australians are overweight or obese.
  • Some of the health problems associated with obesity says Dr. Lorie de Leon are obstructive sleep apnoea, hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and metabolic syndrome.
  • Health expert advises people to practice healthy habits such as eating moderately and incorporating exercise into their routine before the holidays.

Listen to the podcast

LISTEN TO
Health expert reminds partygoers to eat moderately this festive season image

Health expert reminds partygoers to eat moderately this festive season

SBS Filipino

23/12/202113:16


Advertisement
Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Like and Follow on Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?