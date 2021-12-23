Highlights According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report, 2 in 3 Australians are overweight or obese.

Some of the health problems associated with obesity says Dr. Lorie de Leon are obstructive sleep apnoea, hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and metabolic syndrome.

Health expert advises people to practice healthy habits such as eating moderately and incorporating exercise into their routine before the holidays.

Listen to the podcast

LISTEN TO Health expert reminds partygoers to eat moderately this festive season SBS Filipino 23/12/2021 13:16 Play







Advertisement

Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily