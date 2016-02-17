Countering Violence 'Sisters' Unsure of their Future

In an effort to break down barriers, women have gathered to mark the 100th 'Sisters Day Out' which aims to prevent violence and provide support to victims.
Published 18 February 2016 at 10:31am
By Sarah Abo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Indigenous women are more often the victims of violence than are women in the wider community, and elders say not enough is being done to reach those who are most vulnerable. Image: (SBS)
