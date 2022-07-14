SBS Filipino

Couple theme songs: How music builds up a relationship

The role of music in love and relationships

A theme song is a song you associate with your partner or your relationship. Source: pexels/ Mann Quang

Published 14 July 2022 at 5:18pm, updated 15 July 2022 at 2:07pm
Presented by Dan Villanueva, Edinel Magtibay
Every couple has a particular song that brings them together, but a song dedicated just for you that brings your unique story to life is a sentimental gift like no other.

According to research by Dr Celia Harris, a lecturer in Macquarie University's Department of Cognitive Science, couples choose to have a theme song when there is something about the lyrics that resonates with them and their relationship.

Efren Padagas, a graphic artist and musician from Sydney, shares how having a "theme song" or "couple song" strengthens his romantic bond with her wife, Milet.

Listen to their story in this episode of Love Down Under.

Couple theme songs: How music builds up a relationship

 Highlights

  • A theme song is a song linked meaningfully to a couple's identity or relationship.
  • The classic OPM song "Ikaw Ang Aking Mahal" by VST and Co tells everything Efren feels about the love of his life.
  • A great way to make up after an argument is with a thoughtful selection of love songs.
 
