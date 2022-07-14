Couple theme songs: How music builds up a relationship

According to research by Dr Celia Harris, a lecturer in Macquarie University's Department of Cognitive Science, couples choose to have a theme song when there is something about the lyrics that resonates with them and their relationship.





Efren Padagas, a graphic artist and musician from Sydney, shares how having a "theme song" or "couple song" strengthens his romantic bond with her wife, Milet.





Listen to their story in this episode of Love Down Under.





A theme song is a song linked meaningfully to a couple's identity or relationship.

The classic OPM song "Ikaw Ang Aking Mahal" by VST and Co tells everything Efren feels about the love of his life.

A great way to make up after an argument is with a thoughtful selection of love songs.











