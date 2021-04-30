Covid-19 epidemic curve in the Philippines is decreasing

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force KING RODRIGUEZ/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO Source: Presidential Communications Office
Published 30 April 2021 at 3:03pm, updated 30 April 2021 at 3:47pm
Presented by Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says the country is starting to see improvements in its epidemic curve, with the daily tally of cases starting to decrease. However, MECQ status over Metro Manila and surrounding provinces is extended.
Published 30 April 2021 at 3:03pm, updated 30 April 2021 at 3:47pm
Presented by Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Share