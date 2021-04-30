SBS Filipino

Covid-19 epidemic curve in the Philippines is decreasing

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force

Published 30 April 2021 at 3:03pm, updated 30 April 2021 at 3:47pm
Presented by Shirley Escalante
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says the country is starting to see improvements in its epidemic curve, with the daily tally of cases starting to decrease. However, MECQ status over Metro Manila and surrounding provinces is extended.

