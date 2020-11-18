SBS Filipino

COVID-19 etiquette

Covid-19 etiquette

Walking with distance.

Published 19 November 2020 at 4:10am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Social etiquette is no longer the same in the highly infectious coronavirus environment we find ourselves in.

Keeping a physical distance, sneezing into your elbow, and regular hand washing are just some of the new norm.

 

Highlights

  • Act as if you’ve got coronavirus to practice good social etiquette.
  • RMIT research shows that older people find it hard to confront strangers who fail to follow public health guidelines.
  • Avoid bringing a plate or sharing food in public.
 

Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Please check the relevant guidelines for your state or territory: 
NSW,
 
Victoria
Queensland
Western Australia
South Australia
Northern Territory
ACT
Tasmania


