Covid-19 etiquette

Keeping a physical distance, sneezing into your elbow, and regular hand washing are just some of the new norm.











Act as if you’ve got coronavirus to practice good social etiquette.

RMIT research shows that older people find it hard to confront strangers who fail to follow public health guidelines.

Avoid bringing a plate or sharing food in public.







Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





