COVID-19 has strengthened Northern Territory's community spirit

In the Top End, young Filipino community champions have been recognised for their initiative in helping out international students and temporary visa holders during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Highlights





BayanihaNT Response Team was awarded as Territory Heroes in the Neighbourhood or Group category

The group has helped international students from different cultural backgrounds, that were affected by the pandemic

Volunteers have shown their appreciation and support for the BayanihaNT group

A unique way to help people in need

"It was a very difficult time and many have found themselves in a highly vulnerable spot, having lost their jobs and even hopes for a better future," shares Jurse Salandanan of BayanihaNT.





He consulted with various agencies such as Study NT and the Department of Home Affairs on advice to start a donation and food hub that would benefit those in need.





Initially, it was just for Filipino students and migrant workers but when more funding and support came in, the hub expanded to help other cultural groups from Nepal, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Colombia, Brazil, Sri Lanka, Chinese and more.





Instead of getting a grocery bag, each beneficiary is given 100 points worth of goods. Source: BayanihaNT





Compared to other local initiatives, what makes the BayanihaNT's initiative unique is that they added a creative twist to help people in need. Instead of giving them real money, each beneficiary is given 100 points worth of goods which evolved into play money.





They are afforded the chance to pick the items that they need and want in a mini-store setup, rather than being given a generic grocery bag.





"The best thing about BayanihaNT's initiative is you get the liberty to choose the things that you want. That is a bit unique type of thing which you don’t get in most donation campaigns," says one of the beneficiaries, Trevor Pinto, an international student from India.





The group started a donation and food hub to help those in need. Source: BayanihaNT





The items that range from fresh produce and other kitchen cupboard or home staples are sourced from local farmers, small entrepreneurs, home business owners and a local food bank so there is a ripple effect of boosting the local economy and is more sustainable.





“Napakalaking tulong po ang naibigay sa amin ng grupo. Kasi lalo na sa kagaya ko na student medyo limited po ang naging income namin sa ngayon dahil sa current situation. With their help, nakatulong po na makapag survive kami," says Rose Villanueva, a student volunteer who also benefited from the group's initiative.





Fostering an inclusive community spirit

With the help of various community partners such as the FAANT (Filipino-Australian Association of the Northern Territory), Australian Red Cross, Good Dogs Therapy Services, Beyond Blue, Migration Corporation of Australia, and Kuya James, the beneficiaries have enjoyed various mental health and well-being activities, free visa and migration consultations and even live entertainment while at the hub.





(L-R) Abet Tabyolo, Jurse Salandanan, Neil Sayat, Dave Jacinto, Em Wills, Erilyn Cortez, Peachy Tugano, Jennifer Marquez, and Cristina Magbojos Source: Dave Jacinto, BayanihaNT





Volunteers of the group come from different backgrounds and are active community supporters and champions in their respective fields - ranging from government, medical, hospitality, NGO’s, disability support, family care services and education. They freely came together to volunteer and make a difference.





"I volunteer here in BayanihaNT because I can see the Filipino community spirit extended not only to our fellow Filipinos but to all the nationalities in need especially during this time of crisis."





"It gives me a sense of purpose in life and what I can give to the community and that’s the very essence of bayanihan," says Feldinar Tapay, a student volunteer.





BayanihaNT's Luau-themed hub Source: BayanihaNT





On their 15 th wave now, the group has decided to continue the hub until the 8 th of August. But Jurse says they are committed to staying on as an agency of support and will be rolling out more programs that would benefit the community in the near future.





In closing, when asked for a short message to Filipino youth leaders and larger community, Jurse quoted words from his parents which have proven true in his various experiences.





“Help with sincere and genuine intentions and don’t expect anything in return. Always put others first before yourself. Keep these principles close to heart and you will always succeed in all of your plans.”





