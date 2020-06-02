SBS Filipino

COVID-19 restrictions further eased, but physical distancing must be maintained

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg carries a tray of beer at the Glenferrie Pub in Melbourne,

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg carries a tray of beer at the Glenferrie Pub in Melbourne,

Published 2 June 2020 at 12:38pm, updated 2 June 2020 at 1:41pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Restrictions have eased across four Australian states on Monday but Prime Minister Scott Morrison says people still need to stick to physical distancing and hygiene measures.

