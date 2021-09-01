SBS Filipino

COVID a greater risk to fertility than COVID vaccines, says the science

Recent US studies involving 35,000 pregnant women found the m-R-N-A vaccine was safe for both parent and child, with no increased risk of miscarriage Source: Getty Images

Published 1 September 2021 at 4:03pm, updated 1 September 2021 at 4:14pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Health authorities are working to dispel misinformation that COVID vaccines could affect fertility, as vaccine hesitancy amongst young women continues to rate above the national average.

highlights
  • Melbourne Institute research shows women aged between 18 and 44 years are the country's most reluctant demographic to get the shot
  • Recent US studies involving 35,000 pregnant women found the m-R-N-A vaccine was safe for both parent and child, with no increased risk of miscarriage or placental abnormalities. Australia's vaccine advisory group, ATAGI, recommend vaccination at any stage of pregnancy.
  • Studies have shown a COVID infection during pregnancy could lead to pre-term labour and even stillbirth.
The New South Wales health minister last week warned the lasting effects of COVID are far more likely to result in fertility problems.

 

