COVID a greater risk to fertility than COVID vaccines, says the science

highlights Melbourne Institute research shows women aged between 18 and 44 years are the country's most reluctant demographic to get the shot

Recent US studies involving 35,000 pregnant women found the m-R-N-A vaccine was safe for both parent and child, with no increased risk of miscarriage or placental abnormalities. Australia's vaccine advisory group, ATAGI, recommend vaccination at any stage of pregnancy.

Studies have shown a COVID infection during pregnancy could lead to pre-term labour and even stillbirth.

The New South Wales health minister last week warned the lasting effects of COVID are far more likely to result in fertility problems.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories









