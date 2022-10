Highlights Booster shots and third dose against COVID-19 vaccine could begin on November 15.

The Philippine government is now focused on vaccinating young people aged 12 to 17, with or without comorbidities.

Metro Manila's alert level is further downgraded to Two; general curfew has also been lifted.

The guidelines is expected to be released this Friday, November 5.

















Advertisement

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.