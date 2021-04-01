SBS Filipino

COVID Nurses in the Philippines are tired

SBS Filipino

Australia nears 12,000 COVID deaths

Source: Getty Images/ Ezra Acayan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 April 2021 at 3:23pm, updated 2 April 2021 at 2:53pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, COVID wards are now in full capacity and the problem of understaffing is even more felt.

Published 1 April 2021 at 3:23pm, updated 2 April 2021 at 2:53pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
The De Los Santos Medical Center in Quezon City continues to admit non-COVID patients

 Highlights

Advertisement
  • Two different groups of medical personal look after COVID and non-COVID patients
  • There are not enough nurses
  • Incentives given by the De Los Santos Medical Centre to their nursing staff in COVID wards include risk allowance, housing and transportation allowance
 'More or less we are 50 nurses short. Even if we have adequate beds in our COVID wards, we do not have enough nurses.' Dr. Nilo De Los Santos, Vice President for Medical Affairs & Chief Medical Officer,  De Los Santos Medical Centre

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

READ MORE

Pinoy frontliners: 'It's been a while since we hugged our loved ones'



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?