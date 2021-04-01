COVID Nurses in the Philippines are tired

The De Los Santos Medical Center in Quezon City continues to admit non-COVID patients





Highlights





Two different groups of medical personal look after COVID and non-COVID patients

There are not enough nurses

Incentives given by the De Los Santos Medical Centre to their nursing staff in COVID wards include risk allowance, housing and transportation allowance

'More or less we are 50 nurses short. Even if we have adequate beds in our COVID wards, we do not have enough nurses.' Dr. Nilo De Los Santos, Vice President for Medical Affairs & Chief Medical Officer, De Los Santos Medical Centre





