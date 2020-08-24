Pinoy frontliners: 'It's been a while since we hugged our loved ones'

Dr Abet Nolido is a pulmonologist and consultant at the COVID Special Ward at St Luke’s Hospital in the Philippines while Dr Sonny Rueda is a Melbourne-based General Practitioner.





Highlights





At home, they both practice social distancing

Each days starts with wearing PPE and other protective clothing

Teamwork is a huge part of their daily lives in the hospital and clinic

"I face each day like a soldier going to war. If I give in to my fears, I will not accomplish anything," says Dr Abet Nolido while Dr Sonny Rueda adds "we took an oath, first do no harm. We need to attend to the medical needs of the patients."





