Pinoy frontliners: 'It's been a while since we hugged our loved ones'

'If you cannot hug a loved one, sending a simple note will do' says Dr Sonny Rueda (L) Dr Abet Nolido (R) says 'we celebrate every time a patient recovers' Source: S Rueda and A Nolido

Published 24 August 2020 at 4:23pm, updated 25 August 2020 at 8:28am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The COVID-19 crisis began last March. It has been more than five months since they hugged their loved ones.

Dr Abet Nolido is a pulmonologist and consultant at the COVID Special Ward at St Luke’s Hospital in the Philippines while Dr Sonny Rueda is a Melbourne-based General Practitioner.

 Highlights

  • At home, they both practice social distancing
  • Each days starts with wearing PPE and other protective clothing
  • Teamwork is a huge part of  their daily lives in the hospital and clinic
"I face each day like a soldier going to war. If I give in to my fears, I will not accomplish anything," says Dr Abet Nolido while Dr Sonny Rueda adds "we took an oath, first do no harm. We need to attend to the medical needs of the patients."  

Aged care nurse on COVID-19: ‘I fear that I may get the virus while doing my job but I signed up for this’



