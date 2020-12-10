SBS Filipino

COVID Survivor: Family and Faith helped me survive

SBS Filipino

frontliner, community, survivor, isolation

Jolly Tabayan (right) moved to Australia four years ago. In Australia he lives with his Focolare family Source: Jolly Tabayan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 December 2020 at 4:30pm, updated 10 December 2020 at 4:40pm
Source: SBS

Despite all the precautionary measures taken at work, after five months at the Respiratory and Medical Specialty Ward frontliner Jolly Tabayan tested positive for COVID-19

Published 10 December 2020 at 4:30pm, updated 10 December 2020 at 4:40pm
Source: SBS
highlights
  • As a frontliner, he nursed COVID-19 patients but when he tested positive he spent his days was alone in isolation
  • In Australia, he lives with the Focolare community that supported him during his isolation and recovery.
  • While in isolation his faith gave him strength
Jolly Tabayan experienced the cruelty of COVID-19

 

Advertisement
 

'I realized the importance of family, I call them everyday. At the end of the day, wherever you may be you always go back to your family, they will always be there for you' Jolly Tabayan , Frontliner and COVID survivor

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

READ MORE

Pinoy frontliners: 'It's been a while since we hugged our loved ones'



READ MORE

Pinoy frontliners: 'It's been a while since we hugged our loved ones'




READ MORE

True hero: Aged care nurse risks it all to treat elderly COVID-positive patients



Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

Follow us on 
Facebook
 for more stories 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?