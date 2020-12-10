COVID Survivor: Family and Faith helped me survive

highlights As a frontliner, he nursed COVID-19 patients but when he tested positive he spent his days was alone in isolation

In Australia, he lives with the Focolare community that supported him during his isolation and recovery.

While in isolation his faith gave him strength

Jolly Tabayan experienced the cruelty of COVID-19











'I realized the importance of family, I call them everyday. At the end of the day, wherever you may be you always go back to your family, they will always be there for you' Jolly Tabayan , Frontliner and COVID survivor





