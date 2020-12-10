COVID Survivor: Family and Faith helped me survive

highlights
- As a frontliner, he nursed COVID-19 patients but when he tested positive he spent his days was alone in isolation
- In Australia, he lives with the Focolare community that supported him during his isolation and recovery.
- While in isolation his faith gave him strength
Jolly Tabayan experienced the cruelty of COVID-19
'I realized the importance of family, I call them everyday. At the end of the day, wherever you may be you always go back to your family, they will always be there for you' Jolly Tabayan , Frontliner and COVID survivor
