Cowboy Country: story of love, loss and death

Australian artist David Griggs fell in love with the Philippines. He lived in the country for nearly a decade Source: College of Arts, La Trobe University, Bendigo
Published 19 November 2019 at 12:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A story about a Filipino American returning to the Philippines to learn about his ancestry. Written and directed by Australian artist David Griggs who spent nearly a decade in the Philippines. The film was screened as part of his artist in residence at the College of Arts, Social Science, Commerce at The La Trobe University in Bendigo
Published 19 November 2019 at 12:43pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share