Cowboy Country: story of love, loss and death

Australian artist David Griggs fell in love with the Philippines. He lived in the country for nearly a decade Source: College of Arts, La Trobe University, Bendigo

Published 19 November 2019 at 12:43pm
A story about a Filipino American returning to the Philippines to learn about his ancestry. Written and directed by Australian artist David Griggs who spent nearly a decade in the Philippines. The film was screened as part of his artist in residence at the College of Arts, Social Science, Commerce at The La Trobe University in Bendigo

