Creating Space for Asian Australian Art and Artists

Published 11 December 2016 at 11:56am, updated 15 December 2016 at 8:33am
By Jake Atienza
In 1996 the 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art was founded by a group of artist in Sydney who wanted to create a platform for Asian Australian artists. Victoria Lobregat is a Filipino Australian artist and teacher who formed part of this group of artists in 4A's early days.

Victoria reflects on her Asian Australian identity, working in education and her current art-practice.

 

 

 

