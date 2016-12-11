Creating Space for Asian Australian Art and Artists

Victoria reflects on her Asian Australian identity, working in education and her current art-practice.
Published 11 December 2016 at 11:56am, updated 15 December 2016 at 8:33am
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In 1996 the 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art was founded by a group of artist in Sydney who wanted to create a platform for Asian Australian artists. Victoria Lobregat is a Filipino Australian artist and teacher who formed part of this group of artists in 4A's early days.
Published 11 December 2016 at 11:56am, updated 15 December 2016 at 8:33am
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share