Creative storytelling, bridge between language and a child's world

Highlights Make sure that you are in a relaxed environment then identify the funny side of the story

Let the children become active participants in every storytelling session, and encourage them to weave their own version of the story

Storytime sessions can be turned into an opportunity to bond with your children

Melbourne-based Filipina storyteller Anna Manuel shares ways we can help spark children's interest in the stories we read to them.











Advertisement







May 25 is the National Simultaneous Storytime





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino



