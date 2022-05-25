SBS Filipino

Creative storytelling, bridge between language and a child's world

"As a storyteller, we become the bridge between the written word and the child's world" Anna Manuel, Head and Tales Storytelling Source: Anna Manuel / Heads and Tales Storytelling

Published 25 May 2022 at 2:52pm, updated 25 May 2022 at 3:00pm
By Maridel Martinez
Reading stories to children is an effective way of teaching literacy and language

Highlights
  • Make sure that you are in a relaxed environment then identify the funny side of the story
  • Let the children become active participants in every storytelling session, and encourage them to weave their own version of the story
  • Storytime sessions can be turned into an opportunity to bond with your children
Melbourne-based Filipina storyteller Anna Manuel shares ways we can help spark children's interest in the stories we read to them.

 

'Hard to be what you cannot see': A story coach and an author create support group for Filipino creatives



