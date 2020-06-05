SBS Filipino

Crew members on live export ship test positive for COVID-19 in Perth

A general view of the Al Kuwait, a live export ship docked in Fremantle harbour on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

A general view of the Al Kuwait, a live export ship docked in Fremantle harbour on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 5 June 2020 at 5:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Cielo Franklin, Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
20 crew from the Al Kuwait vessel have tested positive to the coronavirus in Perth, Western Australia.

The ship docked in Fremantle on 22 May and had been due to transport sheep from Western Australia to the Middle East but has been stranded after crew members tested positive to COVID-19.

A number of Filipino workers are reportedly among the 31 crew members who are under quarantine in Perth.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • New COVID-19 cases in Perth includes Filipinos from live export ship
  • Travel restrictions within WA eased
  • List of businesses reopen in WA, in time for WA day celebration
  • Superannuation early release scheme scam

