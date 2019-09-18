Crickets are the modern solution for a farming family in drought

Crickets are the modern solution for a family in drought Source: Getty Images
Published 19 September 2019 at 9:52am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:08pm
By Norma Hennessy, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Schubert family in Pyap, Riverland, South Australia is focusing on cricket farming as human food consumption because of its unusual protein and says its also a potential solution to drought.
Published 19 September 2019 at 9:52am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:08pm
By Norma Hennessy, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share