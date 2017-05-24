SBS Filipino

Cross-party group calls for many more sponsored refugees

Published 25 May 2017 at 9:46am
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

An unlikely group of MPs from across the political spectrum is calling for a major expansion of Australia's refugee intake.Image: Nationals MP Andrew Broad (AAP)

The group says a recent move to allow private sponsorship of refugees should be dramatically expanded, especially in regional communities.

 

 

